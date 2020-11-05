Trishala Dutt shares a picture on Instagram, reveals where she spent most of her 2020

2020 has proven to be a challenging year for a lot of people due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Amid all this, Bollywood celebrities began to share their throwback pictures and videos on Instagram to entertain themselves and their fans.

And now, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt has also taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture that tells us where she spent most of her 2020. And this is what Maanayata Dutt had to comment on the same. Trishala could be seen sitting on the slab of the kitchen that suggests that this was the place where she spent her year.

Maanayata wrote- "Beautiful," along with some heart emojis. Have a look right here:

Talking about her father Sanjay Dutt, he was diagnosed with lung cancer and this news left his fans concerned about the actor. For the uninitiated, the actor recovered and took to his Instagram account to share the happy news with everyone.

The actor visited a popular salon in Mumbai and recorded a video of him reaching out to his fans and reassuring them that he will be better soon. In one of the videos shared on celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's Instagram page, Dutt can be heard saying, "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

The actor has a lot of films lined up that include the likes of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.

