Trolls target Taimur Ali Khan's pottery pics; Saif Ali Khan reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing pictures and videos with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan for a while now. Fans cannot get enough of his cuteness. However, there's a section of trolls that often targets the star kid and also targeted Taimur's pottery pics that the actress shared recently on her Instagram account.

Talking about the same in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, this is what father Saif Ali Khan had to say, "I'm lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving."

He was also asked about how it felt for an actor to come back after work and spend time sans family, and Khan said, "Reminds me of Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games who would leave the lights on so he didn't have to come back to a dark home. I find myself offering a prayer of thanks to God for this gift of love. The warmth of a family is something I'll always be grateful for. Someone up there sure loves me."

And above all, he also gave his take on the new Coolie No. 1 and what he thought of Sara Ali Khan, his daughter. He said, "I haven't seen the trailer but she showed me some of the songs and it was evident she was having fun. It's funny seeing Sara on screen because for me, she's still a little girl, but of course, she's all grown up now."

Also, Saif Ali Khan is not harbouring second thoughts about writing his life story. Over the weekend, there was a buzz that he was reviewing his decision. What added to it was his appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny's podcast, Feels Good, in which he said, "I might chicken out because it's too much work to do it properly. You have to be honest, which will disturb quite a few people. I do not know if I am prepared to put myself through the abuse that's going to come my way."

Now, the nawab has clarified that he was "only thinking aloud." He is working on the book which needs "a tough balance of honesty and gloss." It is slated to release next year.

The actor was in Dharamshala for the shoot of Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS in the past. The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

