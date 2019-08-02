Truck driver stops to offer lift on Expressway, is robbed and thrashed

crime

His desire to help a person who was asking for a lift proved costly for a truck driver, who was robbed when he stopped

His desire to help a person who was asking for a lift proved costly for a truck driver, who was robbed when he stopped. The Mumbai-based driver's mobile phone was looted by a gang of three people on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday. Tanaji Wajir Kalebagh, 54, a resident of BEST Kamgar Vasahat, Ghatkopar, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against three unidentified persons, with Talegaon police about the crime. The incident took place around 11 pm near Urse Toll naka.

Police Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Sonawane of Talegaon police station who is investigating the case, said, "Tanaji was carrying some plastic powder goods from Mumbai and had to deliver them to a company in Karad. Due to the traffic, he was driving slowly. A person gestured to him and Tanaji stopped thinking he wanted a lift. But then three people including the man who had gestured, entered the truck cabin, snatched his mobile, slapped him repeatedly and fled by climbing the nearby hill."

Tanaji's mobile was worth R10,000. Senior Inspector Rakesh Palande of Talegaon police station said, "We have been warning citizens not to halt anywhere on the expressway as there are chances of being robbed. We have increased night patrolling post this incident. Such gangs assume that robbing them is a petty offence and drivers don't approach us. But we appeal to victims to lodge complaints or approach the E-way toll naka check points to alert us. We will take cognisance."

He added, "In this case, the gang consisted of three persons who might be around 25 years old. It was raining heavily and Tanaji assumed the man gestured for a lift. He halted at a point which we cannot easily view. We are preparing sketches of the suspects and are probing the case."

