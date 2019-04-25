Tulsi Kumar casts her spell with her melodious voice in Mixtape season 2

music

T-series Mixtape season 2, the digital music show, aired its fifth episode featuring singer Tulsi Kumar along with singer Benny Dayal who have together, taken the music up quite a few notches.

Tulsi Kumar

Tulsi Kumar and Benny Dayal crooned to 'Sanam Re', the chartbuster from the film of the same name & 'Phir Mohabbat' from 'Murder 2'. Adding their own signature styles to the popular numbers, the two have brought in a freshness that is sure to mermerize listeners.

Catch the video of the song here:

Sharing her excitement, Tulsi Kumar says, "Mashups require double the effort since you want to improvise on songs that are already perfect. That was the challenge and the most fun part at the same time. It was a pleasure to collaborate with Benny. I couldn't have asked for a better counterpart. I think Benny and I are a unique combination and have come together for the first time. We had a great time performing to this melodious mixtape created by Abhijit Vaghani."

The daughter of late Indian music mogul Gulshan Kumar, Tulsi has sung songs like Tum jo aaye zindagi mein, "Saiyaan superstar", "Wajah tum ho" and "Paniyon sa".

