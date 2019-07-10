Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara lose a chess game against Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, who constantly keeps updating her Twitter and Instagram feed with many on-point sarcastic digs, has shared a post which features her playing a game of chess with Akshay Kumar and Nitara

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Nitara/picture courtesy: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account

Mrs funnybones is at it again! Twinkle Khanna, who is known for unfiltered opinions and witty responses, unlike other times, is not roasting someone. Instead, she accepted her defeat gracefully but added her own pinch of humour to it.

Twinkle, who is quite active on social media, constantly keeps updating her Twitter and Instagram feed with many on-point sarcastic digs that make the news, and this time around she shared a post which features her playing a game of chess with "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna posted: "Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable #ChessTime [sic]"

In the picture, the 'Mrs Funnybones' author can be seen dressed up in a white tee paired with white trousers, teamed with a blue jacket and a pair of sneakers while Nitara stood next to her, dressed in a comfy grey tee and multi-coloured checkered pants with a pair of white sneakers.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to a nutritionist's comment; says "get off my page"

Both can be seen looking at the huge chess board before them as Akshay declared checkmate. The 'Mission Mangal' star can be seen wearing black sweatshirt, maroon coloured cap, black trousers with yellow coloured stripes and a pair of white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The recently released teaser shows the 'incredible true story' of India's Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

On the work front, Twinkle's latest book titled 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' has garnered immense appreciation and the readers are loving the refreshing content. Interestingly, her book 'The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad' also became an inspiration for the flick 'Padman' which starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam K Ahuja.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna shares a cheesy post for 'handsome hunk' Akshay Kumar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI