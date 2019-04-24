Twinkle Khanna reacts to PM Modi's 'gussa remark,' PM recalls meeting with Khanna's grandad

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, usually puts out humorous tweets. In 2017, she criticised the Modi government for imposing hefty taxes on sanitary pads

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is pleased that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads her tweets. "I have a rather positive way of looking at this. Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist, but he actually reads my work," wrote the actor who goes by the handle 'Mrsfunnybones' on Twitter.

In a candid interview with actor and Khanna's husband Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted that he keeps a track of the social media and follows the tweet of the star couple.

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

"I read yours as well as Twinkle Khanna's tweets. The way she vents anger at me, I can understand there must be a lot of peace in your family," said the PM.

He added that he met Twinkle Khanna's grandfather Chunnibhai Kapadia several years ago during a programme in Mumbai.

"There was a big drought in Gujarat, so we used to do social service and run a buttermilk centre. It was then I met her maternal grandfather Chunnibhai, who gave us a huge donation. We had a lengthy discussion."

The hour-long interaction between the prime minister and the 'Khiladi' star, broadcast on Wednesday, was on a non-political theme, delving into the life of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

On Monday, Kumar had posted a cryptic tweet that sent the entire 'Twitterverse' in a tizzy and sparked intense speculation on the motive behind the tweet.

"Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something, I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," Kumar had said at a time when election fever is at its peak in India.

However, the 'Khiladi' superstar was merely teasing his fans about the video interaction that the star conducted with the Prime Minister at the latter's residence.

