Twinkle Khanna shares a meme on 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star?', has a funny reply

Twinkle Khanna is a sport, and has a fine sense of humour that reflects in her tweets, Instagram posts, and of course, books. She has now taken again to her Instagram account to share a meme that has caught the fancy of the social media users.

The scene is from the Superhero film, Captain America, and every user has given it his own imaginative and inoffensive take. Khanna now has become a part of the meme. She shared it on her Instagram account and the meme asked- 'Why is Akshay Kumar's wife not a big star?' The answer was- 'Because Twinkle Twinkle little star.'

And this is what she had to say about it:

Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat with Bobby Deol in 1995 and went on to act in films like Jaan, Zulmi, International Khiladi, Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Love Ke Kiye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Coming to Kumar, he has a solid line-up of as many as seven films in the coming months. Starting from Sooryavanshi, he has films like Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.

The actress is currently spending time with her family in the UK, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Post: Twinkle Khanna Watches Tenet, Calls Dimple Kapadia 'Incredible'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news