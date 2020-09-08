Search

Twinkle Khanna shares a meme on 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star?', has a funny reply

Published: 08 September, 2020 11:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to her social media account, Twinkle Khanna has shared a meme that asks 'Why Is Akshay Kumar's Wife Not A Big Star?', and this is what she has to say about it.

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is a sport, and has a fine sense of humour that reflects in her tweets, Instagram posts, and of course, books. She has now taken again to her Instagram account to share a meme that has caught the fancy of the social media users.

The scene is from the Superhero film, Captain America, and every user has given it his own imaginative and inoffensive take. Khanna now has become a part of the meme. She shared it on her Instagram account and the meme asked- 'Why is Akshay Kumar's wife not a big star?' The answer was- 'Because Twinkle Twinkle little star.'

How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination

Sep 7, 2020

Khanna made her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat with Bobby Deol in 1995 and went on to act in films like Jaan, Zulmi, International Khiladi, Mela, Joru Ka Ghulam, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Love Ke Kiye Kuch Bhi Karega.

Coming to Kumar, he has a solid line-up of as many as seven films in the coming months. Starting from Sooryavanshi, he has films like Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.

The actress is currently spending time with her family in the UK, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom.

