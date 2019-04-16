Twitter reacts with over five million tweets after Game of Thrones premiere

hollywood

The premiere episode of Game of Thrones season eight was the most tweeted about episode of the show ever, with over five million tweets

The Iron Throne

After a long wait, Game of Thrones is finally back on air with the latest and final season, season eight. The first episode of the eighth season of the world's most popular fantasy-fiction series has already become the talk of the town, with fans around the world tweeting their excitement.

The most-tweeted about characters were Bran, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, and Cersei. The most-tweeted emoji throughout the night was the laughing emoji.

Some of the cast members also took to Twitter to express their excitement for season eight. Raleigh Ritchie, aka Grey Worm, posted this gif of an excited Drake :

Nathalie Emmanuel, aka the stunning Missandei and Dany's confidante, wrote:

Happy Game of Thrones Day everyone! I’m off to bed because I have work tomorrow and we be bringing the fire to UK screens at like 2am tonight and I can’t really survive a days work on no sleep. I’ve seen the first episode twice now

and my goodness... you are in for a treat #GoT8 pic.twitter.com/Y2UEdcvdg0 — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) April 14, 2019

Daniel Portman, aka Podrick, asked fans if they were ready for GoT season 8:

There were tons of hilarious tweets being retweeted around the world by fans of the series. While some posted dance videos and likened them to excited GoT fans, others admitted how they have never watched a single Game of Thrones episode so far.

Here are a few of the funniest tweets:

No one:

Game of Thrones fans: pic.twitter.com/RMvdJNSAu6 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) April 14, 2019

Everyone talking about Game Of Thrones meanwhile I’ve never seen one episode pic.twitter.com/SNhmximcaM — horace (@trashygaytweets) April 14, 2019

A few hours later whole world! ð¥³ #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5EkDc7PuY4 — The North Remembers (@starkhanesi) April 14, 2019

The GoT season 8 premiere was like the whole world coming together for one big party. It was just fun and excitement all around.

ITS GAME OF THRONES DAY BITCHES pic.twitter.com/8GWAAuseM0 — les (@enfystano) April 14, 2019

Then there were those tweets about Bran Stark that were so on-point it wasn't funny. Oh, who are we kidding, they were crazy funny!

Someone in Winterfell minding their business not bothering anybody at all:



Bran: pic.twitter.com/1yVnhp7ELi — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) April 15, 2019

Well, looking at the GoT tweets it seems like the world had a grand time watching the episode. Now onward to the next! We can hardly wait.

