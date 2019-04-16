Twitter reacts with over five million tweets after Game of Thrones premiere

Published: Apr 16, 2019, 11:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The premiere episode of Game of Thrones season eight was the most tweeted about episode of the show ever, with over five million tweets

Twitter reacts with over five million tweets after Game of Thrones premiere
The Iron Throne

After a long wait, Game of Thrones is finally back on air with the latest and final season, season eight. The first episode of the eighth season of the world's most popular fantasy-fiction series has already become the talk of the town, with fans around the world tweeting their excitement.

The most-tweeted about characters were Bran, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa, and Cersei. The most-tweeted emoji throughout the night was the laughing emoji.

Some of the cast members also took to Twitter to express their excitement for season eight. Raleigh Ritchie, aka Grey Worm, posted this gif of an excited Drake :

Nathalie Emmanuel, aka the stunning Missandei and Dany's confidante, wrote:

Daniel Portman, aka Podrick, asked fans if they were ready for GoT season 8:

There were tons of hilarious tweets being retweeted around the world by fans of the series. While some posted dance videos and likened them to excited GoT fans, others admitted how they have never watched a single Game of Thrones episode so far.

Here are a few of the funniest tweets:

The GoT season 8 premiere was like the whole world coming together for one big party. It was just fun and excitement all around. 

Then there were those tweets about Bran Stark that were so on-point it wasn't funny. Oh, who are we kidding, they were crazy funny!

Well, looking at the GoT tweets it seems like the world had a grand time watching the episode. Now onward to the next! We can hardly wait.

Also read: Game Of Thrones 8: Fans can't get over the first episode of final season

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

game of throneshollywood newstelevision news

Here's why Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi are surrounded by controversies again?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK