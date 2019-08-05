Search

Twitterati reacts to Amit Shah's proposition to revoke Article 370

Updated: Aug 05, 2019, 17:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Union Home Minister announced that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President's assent

A screengrab of the video of Amit Shah during the proceedings. Courtesy/ ANI Twitter

Netizens took to Twitter after Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Home Minister announced that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President's assent.

When Amit Shah proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod, the Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with the Opposition slamming the Centre over the move. The entire state of Kashmir is currently under curfew with three prominent politicians placed under house arrest. Twitterati took to the social media platform to react to Amit Shah's proposition to revoke Article 370. Here's how the internet reacted:

Article 370

Article 370 deals with special powers conferred upon Jammu & Kashmir which allows the state constituent Assembly to make its own Constitution, thereby giving the state an autonomous power. Apart from the autonomy, this article also lends other powers like the need of concurrence of the state government if the central government plans to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects.

Earlier, a high voltage Cabinet meeting took place on Monday morning at the Prime Minister's official residence in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Narendra Modi and held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) members arrived at the Prime Minister's residence on Monday morning around 9.30 am with Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval in attendance at the high-level meeting. Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Law Minister met Amit Shah before heading to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the Cabinet meeting. Tensions mount in Jammu and Kashmir after Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone were put under house arrest as the authorities imposed restrictions in multiple districts in the state.

With inputs from Agencies

