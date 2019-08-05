Twitterati reacts to Amit Shah's proposition to revoke Article 370

national

The Union Home Minister announced that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President's assent

A screengrab of the video of Amit Shah during the proceedings. Courtesy/ ANI Twitter

Netizens took to Twitter after Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Home Minister announced that Article 370, which accords special status to Jammu & Kashmir, will be revoked from the day of the President's assent.

For live updates on Jammu Kashmir news click here

When Amit Shah proposed that the regulation under Article 370 will not be applicable after Presidential nod, the Rajya Sabha witnessed massive uproar with the Opposition slamming the Centre over the move. The entire state of Kashmir is currently under curfew with three prominent politicians placed under house arrest. Twitterati took to the social media platform to react to Amit Shah's proposition to revoke Article 370. Here's how the internet reacted:

I was born much after our independence. Always wondered why #Article370 was given specially for Kashmir and can't be revoked.

Now, we are fortunate to belong to this generation of leadership which is decisive and Nationalistic.

Thanks to @narendramodi and @AmitShah #370Gone — pvs sarma (@pvssarma) August 5, 2019

Union Home Minister #AmitShah on August 5 proposed in the #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370 of the #Constitution in #JammuandKashmir, ending the special status to the state.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/31hPEfftor — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 5, 2019

Article 370 revoked , every indian be like pic.twitter.com/MooXVZ7C2X — Pankaj Choudhary (@ChdryPk) August 5, 2019

#Article370 set to be revoked !!

Historic move by Modi govt . pic.twitter.com/6GBi1uLv2H — A warrior ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ankitasood13) August 5, 2019

Special status can’t be revoked by abrogating Article 370 (borne out of the instrument of accession). Abrogating 370 doesn’t make J & K on par with the other states in the country- in order for that to happen, Article 1 has to be extended (which couldn’t happen w/o concurrence..) https://t.co/2cvhzne5Ua — Mythili (@MVijay88) August 5, 2019

Watch video: Home Minister Amit Shah announces Revoking of Article 370, Shiv Sena Members Celebrate in Mumbai





Article 370

Article 370 deals with special powers conferred upon Jammu & Kashmir which allows the state constituent Assembly to make its own Constitution, thereby giving the state an autonomous power. Apart from the autonomy, this article also lends other powers like the need of concurrence of the state government if the central government plans to make amendments to the concurrent list of subjects.

Union Home Minister #AmitShah on August 5 proposed in the #RajyaSabha to revoke #Article370 of the #Constitution in #JammuandKashmir, ending the special status to the state.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/31hPEfftor — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 5, 2019

Earlier, a high voltage Cabinet meeting took place on Monday morning at the Prime Minister's official residence in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Narendra Modi and held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) members arrived at the Prime Minister's residence on Monday morning around 9.30 am with Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval in attendance at the high-level meeting. Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Law Minister met Amit Shah before heading to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the Cabinet meeting. Tensions mount in Jammu and Kashmir after Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone were put under house arrest as the authorities imposed restrictions in multiple districts in the state.

With inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates