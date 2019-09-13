MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Twitterati takes funny dig as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 16:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, odd-even was first implemented in 2015

Twitterati takes funny dig as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi
This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year and stated the move which was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states. The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

As soon the odd-even scheme was announced, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place. From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution. Here's how the internet reacted: 

A user used actor Anushka Sharma's ad to explain the odd-even situation by portraying the actress as people of Delhi and odd-even as dandruff and the post said , "#OddEven to be back in Delhi again, Delhites," with a still of the actor's commercial for an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal." The grab from the series showed Sartaj Singh's father telling Gaitonde to not bother him and his family time and again

This is what the other users on social media platform, Twitter had to say:

Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

delhinew delhiaam aadmi partyarvind kejriwalnational news

Phase 2 of odd-even scheme begins in New Delhi

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK