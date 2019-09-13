Twitterati takes funny dig as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi
A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, odd-even was first implemented in 2015
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year and stated the move which was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states. The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.
As soon the odd-even scheme was announced, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place. From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution. Here's how the internet reacted:
A user used actor Anushka Sharma's ad to explain the odd-even situation by portraying the actress as people of Delhi and odd-even as dandruff and the post said , "#OddEven to be back in Delhi again, Delhites," with a still of the actor's commercial for an anti-dandruff shampoo.
#OddEven to be back in Delhi again— TweeteraðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ (@DoctorrSays) September 13, 2019
Delhites : pic.twitter.com/b3EQSlJE5d
Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal." The grab from the series showed Sartaj Singh's father telling Gaitonde to not bother him and his family time and again
#OddEven is again back in Delhi— Subham (@subhsays) September 13, 2019
Meanwhile Delhite to kejriwal - pic.twitter.com/hQjlW8UVKw
Having even ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) September 13, 2019
Coming to office Coming to office
on even day. on odd day#oddeven #arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/oo8VKOtykw
#OddEven started again— á´ÂÂÂá´ÂÂÂÊÂÂÂÉªá´ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@amrikspeaks) September 13, 2019
Delhites: pic.twitter.com/0vfNfOLHqq
#oddeven— á´ÂÂÂá´ÂÂÂÊÂÂÂÉªá´ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@amrikspeaks) September 13, 2019
News : Odd Even rule to be back in Delhi..
Delhities : pic.twitter.com/jqUvICUmWh
Just become Ajay Dengan & avoid odd-even #oddeven pic.twitter.com/NG70JAtOr4— ketulkumar (@Ketul1Indian) September 13, 2019
#oddeven is Back— Ritik (@younglord_____) September 13, 2019
Delhi wale: pic.twitter.com/gftcaNYC7I
This is what the other users on social media platform, Twitter had to say:
#OddEven started again— á´ÂÂÂá´ÂÂÂÊÂÂÂÉªá´ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@amrikspeaks) September 13, 2019
Delhites: pic.twitter.com/XVJJwhyrj7
Has two cars, both with even number.#oddeven pic.twitter.com/FEQ6ikhD1D— Too Opinionated (@ToooOpinionated) September 13, 2019
On odd day when I drive even vehicle.— Cricket panditt (@seee774) September 13, 2019
Cops be like...#OddEven pic.twitter.com/UuVyvRJpn8
#oddeven to be back in Delhi again— Shunty For Shahdara (@Shuntyshahdara) September 13, 2019
Delhites pic.twitter.com/PRgLo6WFVo
Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Phase 2 of odd-even scheme begins in New Delhi