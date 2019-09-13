Twitterati takes funny dig as odd-even scheme makes comeback to Delhi

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the return of odd-even scheme from November 4 to 15 later this year and stated the move which was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states. The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

As soon the odd-even scheme was announced, a flurry of memes surfaced on social media, with people wondering how they will survive with the rule in place. From films to TV series, netizens had a good laugh over Delhi governments move aimed at tackling pollution. Here's how the internet reacted:

A user used actor Anushka Sharma's ad to explain the odd-even situation by portraying the actress as people of Delhi and odd-even as dandruff and the post said , "#OddEven to be back in Delhi again, Delhites," with a still of the actor's commercial for an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Sharing a still from popular web series 'Sacred Games', a user wrote, "#OddEven is again back in Delhi, Meanwhile Delhite to Kejriwal." The grab from the series showed Sartaj Singh's father telling Gaitonde to not bother him and his family time and again

#OddEven is again back in Delhi

Meanwhile Delhite to kejriwal - pic.twitter.com/hQjlW8UVKw — Subham (@subhsays) September 13, 2019

on even day. on odd day#oddeven #arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/oo8VKOtykw — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) September 13, 2019

Delhities : pic.twitter.com/jqUvICUmWh — á´ÂÂÂá´ÂÂÂÊÂÂÂÉªá´ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@amrikspeaks) September 13, 2019

This is what the other users on social media platform, Twitter had to say:

Cops be like...#OddEven pic.twitter.com/UuVyvRJpn8 — Cricket panditt (@seee774) September 13, 2019

#oddeven to be back in Delhi again

Delhites pic.twitter.com/PRgLo6WFVo — Shunty For Shahdara (@Shuntyshahdara) September 13, 2019

Under the scheme, odd and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days. For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns.

