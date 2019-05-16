Two arrested for brandishing fake gun at toll plaza in Gurugram
The CCTV camera at the toll plaza captured the alleged incident which occurred around 9:30 pm
Gurugram (Haryana): Two men allegedly threatened a toll attendant by brandishing a fake gun and driving off without paying at Kherki Daula toll plaza on Wednesday night. The two has been arrested by the Haryana police on Thursday.
The CCTV camera at the toll plaza captured the alleged incident which occurred around 9:30 pm. The footage showed that a man in his 20s getting out of a white car at the plaza and pulling out a gun. He then pushes the boom barriers while his acquaintance gets behind the wheels and the duo drive off without paying a toll.
"Two men brandished a pistol like a weapon at the toll plaza in Gurugram and fled without paying toll tax, yesterday. Both the men have been arrested and They were carrying a fake gun," Assistant Superintendent of Police Gurugram, Shamsher Singh, told ANI
A case was registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.
In a sensational murder, a senior health official was on Friday shot dead at point-blank range at her office in Punjab's Kharar by a man who later pumped a bullet into himself, police said.
The official, Neha Shorie, was posted with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar and dealt with licensing in Mohali and Ropar districts, they said. The accused, Balwinder Singh of Morinda, entered her office and fired three bullets from his licensed revolver at Shorie at around 11.40 am, a police official said. After firing bullets at the woman health officer, the accused tried to flee the spot on his motorcycle but was caught, the official said.
"The people nearby caught hold of him. After being held, he initially tried to threaten those who had caught hold of him by pointing his revolver towards them but when he found trapped, he fired at himself, the official added. Kharar DSP, who reached the spot, took the accused into custody. Singh is undergoing treatment at PGIMER at Chandigarh and is in a critical state, police said.
(With inputs from ANI)
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Aditya Pancholi claims he was threatened with a rape case, submits video
- Mumbai: Kids show how to sort out Vile Parle's traffic woes
- Mumbai: BPO firm asked to pay Rs 2.62 crore or face recovery proceedings
- Mumbai: Narrow approach stalls Jogeshwari project
- Pune: Honest janitor returns mangalsutra worth Rs 2 lakh
- Deven Bharti is new ATS chief, Maharashtra
- Mumbai: HC refuses to vacate stay on BMC's Tree Authority
- Medicine shortage: BMC blacklists rogue supplier
- Dadar's Chitra Cinema to shut down; SOTY 2 to be its last day last show
- Nick Barnes: Power to humiliate has increased dramatically
- Action should follow new BMC chief's promises
- Ramona Narang: The transformation of high society's once wild child
- Aranya Johar: The 20-year-old poet who is taking the internet by storm
- A walk through Mohammed Ali Road's Khau Galli
- Interesting facts about the Holy Month of Ramzan
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple