Two days after returning home, kin finds daughter's decomposed body

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: The Sinhagad Road police on Monday found the decomposed body of a 29-year-old woman at her residence in Manikbaug. According to the police, the deceased Tejsha Shyamrao Payaal, 29, hails from Beed.

Police said, on Friday, the woman's mother and sister had gone to their hometown for a family function.

"They had tried contacting Tejsha on Saturday, but there was no response. When they returned on Monday, Tejsha did not open the door . They opened the door with the help of duplicate keys and found Tejsha lying on the bed," a police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

Another officer said that the police have registered a case of murder and further investigations are on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates