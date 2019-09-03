Two dead in Delhi building collapse

national

Three persons have been injured in the collapse that happened in the Seelampur area of the national capital

Two persons have been killed while three others were injured after a residential building collapsed in Delhi, the police said on Tuesday.

They received a distress call at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday following which, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot at Seelampur area, a senior fire official told IANS. "We feared some people were trapped," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police team and the District Disaster Management Authority reportedly launched the rescue operation. Five people are known to have been taken out of the debris and rushed to the hospital, where two succumbed to the injuries.

Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) identified the deceased as Moni, 21, and Mohammed Yaseen, 65, both residents of the K-block Seelampur, who were declared brought dead.

Two of the three injured, who were still recuperating in Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, have been identified as Arman, 33, and Sahajan Begam, 33.

"The fifth person Samshudin was discharged after first aid from the JPC hospital. We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway," Thakur told PTI. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

