Two drug smugglers arrested with 2.2 kg poppy and Rs 5.70 lakh cash

crime

A police team intercepted a car on the highway at Lakhanpur belt and seized 2.2 kg poppy and Rs 5.70 lakh cash was from the possession of the two accused

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arretsed two alleged inter-state drug smugglers and seized poppy drugs over 2 kg in Kathua district. A police team intercepted a car on the highway at Lakhanpur belt and seized 2.2 kg poppy and Rs 5.70 lakh cash was from the possession one Dharmendar Singh and accomplice Kulwant, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar, Punjab, were arrested.

A case was registered and investigation is on, the police said.

In a similar incident, the police seized 4.8 kg of poppy extract and arrested a man in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Rajnagar ghat in

Kaliachak area and seized 4.86 kg of the poppy extract on Friday night.

The team also arrested a man who had brought the poppy extract from Jharkhand, the SP said. A case has been registered in this connection in Kaliachak police station, he added.

In another incidebnt, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel arrested a Doha-bound passenger from the Kannur International airport for allegedly carrying hashish (drugs) estimated to be worth Rs seven lakh. The accused has been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action.

Upon frisking, the passenger, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath was discovered to have hidden a 210 grams of hashish in his pelvic area. Upon intensive screening a total of 690 grams of hashish was detected concealed in the sole of the passenger's slippers.

A resident of Thayetheru, the passenger, Ajas Valiyaballath was travelling to Doha from Kannur. He was handed over by CISF to Narcotics Control Bureau along with the seized drugs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates