Two foreigners arrested for sexually harassing Marathi actress, friend at Juhu cafe

The Santacruz police recently arrested two foreign nationals for sexually harassing a Marathi actress and her friend. The accused have been identified as Edrick Divyago, 25, and Philipic Rodrigues, 38, nationals of Czech Republic in India on a tourist visa.

Narrating the incident of February 4, officers said it happened around 1.30 am when the actress and her female friend were at the coffee shop of Hotel Sea Princess. The two accused sat opposite their table and started passing comments on them. When the actress confronted them, one of them walked towards her table, kneeled down and kept passing inappropriate remarks.

"He allegedly threw the word 'pussy' at them and tried to touch the two. The women then left for another table away from the accused," said an officer. The two men, however, didn't stop and reached the women's table again. Scared, the latter asked the hotel staff to intervene. The manager arrived and asked both men to leave the coffee shop. They obeyed but returned within 15 minutes and made objectionable gestures while walking towards the lift.

The actress then called up the Santacruz police, who reached the spot and took the four to the police station. Based on statements given by the actress and her friend, an FIR under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (molestation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

When the two were produced in court yesterday, their advocate, Sandeep D Sherkhane, argued, "Due to ego, misunderstanding and trifle arguments between the girl and the accused, a false case has been lodged, just to take revenge." The two were granted bail on a heavy penalty.

