Two killed in separate road accidents in Delhi

Nancy fell from the e-rickshaw and was injured. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead

Representational Image

A four-year-old girl named Nancy killed after her e-rickshaw was allegedly hit by a car in Dwarka on Sunday. Nancy was accompanied by her mother when a car hit the rickshaw from behind.

Nancy fell from the e-rickshaw and was injured. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. In the second incident, a 22-year-old man was killed after being run over by a bus in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Saturday.

The bus dragged him to several meters before coming to halt. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

In another incident, a car was hit by a truck in Lutyens Delhi. No one was injured as the airbag of the car opened in the nick of time.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Woman Killed While Trying To Board Moving Train In Morena

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates