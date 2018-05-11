Two killed in separate road accidents in Dwarka

A 59-year-old woman was hit by a speeding bus when she had gone out for some work, they added

Representational Image

Two persons, including a woman, were today killed in separate road accidents in Dwarka, police said. A 59-year-old woman was hit by a speeding bus when she had gone out for some work, they added.

She was admitted to a hospital by the bus driver along with some locals where she was declared brought dead. The accused driver was arrested, police said.

The victim was the wife of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army. In another incident, a 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was hit by a water tanker, they said. The victim, Aman, was admitted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The accused driver fled from the spot and police are on a lookout for him.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.