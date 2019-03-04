Two new flyovers for easy commute between Mumbai and Thane

national

In order to beat the slow-moving traffic on Eastern Expressway, commuters can use the internal flyovers constructed over LBS Marg near Castle Mill and MG Road at Naupada.

Representational image

Motorists who travel from Mumbai to Thane are in for good news as the traffic of Mumbai city is going to unclog. With these bridges, motorists are likely to face fewer traffic problems in the city.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the two bridges on Sunday which was built by MMRDA under intercity flyover project plan.

The time taken to exit the city using the new flyovers will be lesser as compared to the existing one, which is currently over clogged because of the movement of heavy vehicles and ongoing Metro and Kopri bridge widening work.

Noise and view barriers have been installed on the two newly inaugurated bridges.

