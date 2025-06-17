After a 25-year wait since their iconic release Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Adnan Sami and legendary singer Asha Bhosle have joined forces once again. The Lift karadey hitmaker has dropped a brand-new solo collaboration with Asha ji—Aao Na

Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle

Singer Adnan Sami talked about his collaboration with legendary singer Asha Bhosle for the song 'Aao Na' featuring Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. He shared that he is working with her on an independent song after 25 years since the release of 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao.'

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "My collaboration with Asha Bhosle ji last time as an independent song was 25 years ago. It was 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao'. After that, we did a lot of other songs. But we didn't do an independent song, a single. So this was a long time wish of ours. And the fans also wished for a follow-up. So I am not one of those people. And of course, Asha ji is not one of those people who do anything for no reason, just for the sake of routine. So we were waiting for something interesting and the right opportunity to bring such a collaboration again. So finally, this song came out. It's a very interesting song."

With Adnan's signature charm and Asha's timeless voice, 'Aao Na' is a melody that understands the language of the heart and speaks it fluently.The song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, radiates romance, rhythm and the thrill of second chances, wrapped in Adnan's heartfelt composition and Asha Bhosle's vintage-but-hip charm.

While talking about the song, he said, "It's a song by Noak Jhok. And it's a very cute song. So when I sang it to Asha ji, she really liked it. So we got together and recorded it. And it has turned out really, really well. And I hope people will love it as much as we did making it."

He added that most important thing is "music" that makes it immortal and successful, "I think the most important thing in music, the most important thing is melody...Styles change, genres change. Sometimes it's disco, sometimes it's hip-hop, sometimes it's house, sometimes it's trance, whatever comes. These trends come and go. But the things that remain evergreen are always melodies. And that is why all the songs of the past, which were based on melody, their foundation was melody. People still like it. People sometimes reimagine it, recreate it, remix it, or use whatever word you want to use. But the thing is, the melody remains the same. You change its genre. You do the same song in disco style or house style or hip-hop. But people still like that song because its melody is strong. That is why those songs are still fresh today in people's minds and hearts. "

The ace singer shared that now the music is "corporate-driven," and it has a huge impact as "corporates are involved in statistics. That's how they sell their products--statistics, data, etc. They have brought that into music, too. Music is not soap. Music is not a pair of scissors. Music is a very different thing. It is connected with spirituality and God, and it is connected with emotions. You can say that we have amazing statistics and data, that this age group is listening to this type of music. If you have such good data, which we didn't have, then why don't you make a hit song? You have all the data. Then you should be able to create hits after hits. Then why aren't you? Data is something that is there just to give you some kind of support. Something I created is being liked in Delhi. And it is being liked in Delhi more than it is being liked in Chandigarh. But that is not going to dictate to you what the melody should be. There is no formula."

The 'Lift karadey' singer continued, "And in that situation, you need to give the creative freedom to the music composers to compose from their heart. Because when you listen to a song, you don't listen to it like, listen to this song, its data is very good, listen to its statistics, and tell me how good the song is..it is because of the melody that hits you and that needs to be left to the people that are blessed in that field.."

"Don't dictate to the melody makers, how to do their job. So when there is interference there, because they try to give data-driven advice, then musicians or composers get under pressure. And they say it will go to someone else if I don't do it...Especially the new guys. Because they want to remain in the business, they end up listening to these guys...," he added.

Sami was born in London, England, on 15 August 1971, it coincides with Independence Day. On talking about his connection with India, he shared, "My birth could have been on 14th August(Independence Day of Pakistan). But it was on 15th August. When I was born, no one thought about it. And I wasn't aware of it. But today, when we look at it, I believe it was a great sign that your future is there (India). And your life and your destiny is there. So, like I said, He's(Almighty) the greatest planner. And nobody can question it. And he has proven that time and again. And I am extremely, extremely grateful and happy that I came home.."

Meanwhile, talking about his work front and achievements, the ace singer received the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020.

Adnan Sami has sung several songs, including 'Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De', 'Tera Chehra', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', 'Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob', 'Kuch Pyar Bhi Kar', among others.

