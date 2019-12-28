Uddhav Thackeray tells corporators to make a 'Mumbai Model'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held the first-ever review meeting with the officials of the 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and civic officials at the Sahyadri guest house on Friday. Uddhav was shown several presentations related to the ideas of transforming the wards by the officials.

The CM also shared a few ideas about the city's development and expressed his desire to make a 'Mumbai Model' which can be replicated throughout the state. During the meeting, while talking to the ward officers, Uddhav emphasized on the fact that he has been born and brought up in Mumbai and that he knows the city very well.

"I am a Mumbaikar and know the city well," he said. One of the ward officer present at the meeting told mid-day, "The CM has told us to work towards making footpaths and roads beautiful so that people like them. He wants to create a 'Mumbai Model' for everyone which can be replicated throughout the state later."

Additional commissioner Vijay Singhal who was present at the meeting made a presentation on the city's roads. "Trenches damage the quality of a road which ultimately results in potholes. So make a comprehensive plan about trenches so that it will not harm the roads," Uddhav said after seeing the presentation.

Taking into consideration the illegal hoardings that are displayed within the city, Uddhav has asked the concerned department to introduce a hoarding policy. "Due to the lack of a comprehensive hoardings policy, illegal billboards can be witnessed regularly within the city. So introduce a policy in such a manner that there no scope for illegality and also uniform-sized hoardings and billboards will increase the aesthetic part," he said.

"He also discussed having two different policies for heritage and non-heritage area to develop citizen-friendly areas," one official said. Uddhav has also assured that he would be taking the review meetings at regular intervals and that the ward officers would be awarded for their good work in developing their respective areas.

