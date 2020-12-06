Udit Narayan: Aditya and Shweta were living together for 10 years

Udit Narayan's singer-TV host son Aditya Narayan got married on Tuesday, December 1, to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in Mumbai. The nuptials took place at Mumbai's famous ISKCON temple in Juhu. The pictures and videos that the singer-actor shared on his Instagram account made his fans excited and elated that he had entered into a new chapter of his life.

In a recent interview, Udit Narayan talked about his son's wedding and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the celebrations. He also revealed that Aditya and Shweta had been living together for a decade. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Narayan said, "I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta's family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. I guess it was time for them to make it official."

Udit Narayan says he did the best he could with the guest list. "Modiji wrote me a letter after I invited him for the wedding. So did Bachchan Saab and Ambaniji. The Defence minister Rajnathji called me to wish us for the wedding. We are fortunate to have the blessings of everyone. For the wedding reception since we were only allowed 50 guests at one venue we hired three sections of the ITC Maratha and invited 50 guests at each of those venues. So we could invite 150 guests. The wedding took place at a temple. Earlier we had the tilak ceremony at the Raheja Classics and then the mehndi and sangeet with a limited number of invitees. I feel sad about not being able to invite everyone. But I promise to invite all my friends after the Covid threat is over."

Talking about his daughter-in-law, the veteran singer said, "She is soft-spoken. She hardly speaks. And when she does we have to strain our ears to hear her. We had received many marriage proposals for Aditya, and very tempting ones. When he told my wife and I that he wanted to marry the girl he had been with for so many years I was happy."

At the wedding, Aditya Narayan shone as the groom in his royal sherwani and wedding safa. The singer looked quite dashing as he danced his way in his baaraat to the wedding venue. The singer's father, Udit Narayan, and mum Deepa, too, were in celebratory mode.

Aditya and Shweta plan to visit Gulmarg, Kashmir, for their honeymoon. Aditya said it's because Shweta loves skiing and the snowy place would be the perfect destination in winter.

Well, here's wishing the newlyweds a blissful married life!

