Aditya Narayan talks about his wedding: Had to wear my friend's pyjama

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Aggarwal tied the knot on December 1 after being in a relationship for almost a decade. The pictures and videos that the singer-actor shared on his Instagram account made his fans excited and elated that he had entered into a new chapter of his life. And now, he has made a hilarious revelation about his wedding day that could leave you in splits.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed, "I had to wear my friend's pyjama. Mine tore while I was being lifted to put the garland on Shweta. So I had to wear his for the pheras. Luckily my friend and I are of similar build."

He also spilled the beans on how he was feeling after getting married. He said, "It feels great! We are lucky to have found each other and to have grown and been together for so many years. I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away."

When asked about his honeymoon plans, Narayan quipped, "Honeymoon is an elaborate phased one. Since I have to be back in Mumbai every week for shoot we are doing three mini vacay's. Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg."

In the pictures that came online, Aditya looked royal in a white sherwani and a turban. He could be seen dancing with his parents as they entered the ISCKON temple. While Udit Narayan was dressed in a bright-red traditional attire, Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan Jha could be seen in a red sari with matching jewellery.

In an interview, the singer spilled the beans on how he made the proposal and said, "Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that the Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger."

