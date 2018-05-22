Mumbai Crime: Father strangles son to death in fight over bhindi

Accused choked son after he swooped in to save his wife being hit for making okra for Sunday lunch instead of yams



Shantaram stranged his son with his daughter-in-law's dupatta. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Feuding over food led to a death in an Ulhasnagar family on Sunday afternoon. The father strangulated his son over an altercation with his daughter-in-law for not cooking suran aka elephant foot yam for lunch that day. The Ulhasnagar police have arrested the accused, Shantaram Ujjainkar.

According to the Ulhasnagar police, the victim is Shantaram's son Krushna. Their family consists of Shantaram, Krushna, his wife Rekha and two younger brothers. Krushna and Rekha got married only a few months ago. However, Shantaram had a strong dislike for Rekha's cooking and thus, always created a ruckus at lunch and dinner.

"On Sunday, the accused wanted to eat suran but Rekha cooked okra instead. He disliked the food and began hitting Rekha for making it. Krushna jumped in to save his wife and pushed his father aside. When he was consoling her, the father held him, pushed him against the wall and choked him," said Ulhasnagar police.

"He then strangled Krushna with Rekha's dupatta. Rekha rushed to call the neighbours but by the time they arrived, it was too late. They took Krushna to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead," they added. DCP Ankit Goel confirmed the incident and said they've arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

