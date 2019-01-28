Umang 2019: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif honour police
The whole of Bollywood got together to celebrate the pride of Mumbai Police at the Umang 2019
On Sunday, a plethora of stars gathered together to honour the Mumbai Police for their undying attitude in constantly striving to serve the city and its people with security and peace. Several superstars from Bollywood like, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal amongst others.
The BOY is on FIRE ðÂÂÂÂ¥ Rock the stage by his breathtaking performance At #umang #vickykaushal #dance
Also seen at the event were the timeless divas, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.
Ohh and the sheer #elegance of a #saree ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Styled by @surinakakkar Clicked by @navindhyaniphoto
#abouttoniteâÂÂ¨ in @varunbahlcouture and @anmoljewellers Styled by @eshaamiin1 #umang2019
#allabouttonightâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #Umang #makeuphair- @shurabhavinofficial jewellry- @curiocottagejewelry
Tabu and Janhvi Kapoor share a heartfelt moment. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.
Ranveer Singh performed for the cops in his Simmba avatar, where he played a policeman. He arrived on the stage in an SUV, and set the stage blazing with his energy.
He also clicked a crazy picture with the cops, where he is seen held by the cops. He also grooved to Aankh Maarey with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan.
The new addition to Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's clan are Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. All four of them were seen enjoying themselves as they indulged into crazy antics and created boomerangs out of it. Akshay Kumar will be seen collaborating with dynamite director Shetty for Sooryavanshi. The actor was seen promoting the film at this event here.
#AkshayKumar and #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh and director #RohitShetty at party #Umang #Umang2019 . . #Ø§ÙÂÂØ´Ø§ÙÂÂ_ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø§Ø± ÙÂÂ #Ø§Ø¬Ø§ÙÂÂ_Ø¯ÙÂÂÙÂÂØ¬Ø§ÙÂÂ ÙÂÂ #Ø±Ø§ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ±_Ø³ÙÂÂÙÂÂØº ÙÂÂ ÙÂÂ Ø®Ø±Ø¬ #Ø±ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØª_Ø´ÙÂÂØªÙÂÂ ÙÂÂÙÂÂ ØÙÂÂÙÂÂ Ø§ÙÂÂØ´Ø±Ø·Ø©. . #bollywood #Ø¨ÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂÙÂÂØ¯
Superbb experience with Bollywood night ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #umang Film night ...ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂ¤©
This wasn't the first time that rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen together. However, there was something different about the two entering the event as a unit, as though they screamed, "It's official".
Ralia with the MP ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Ranbirkapoor #Ranbir #kapoor #rk #rk8 #Aedilhaimushkil #adhm #jaggajasoos #barfi #tamasha #yehjaawanihaideewani #dutt #Sanju #sanjayduttbiopic #brahmÄÂÂstra #shamshera #handsome #hottie #actor #bollywood #stylish #amazing #ralia #aliabhatt #couple
Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others danced at Umang 2019. Host Maniesh Paul created some funny moments banter and scenes on stage with the stars.
ÐÂÂÑÂÂÐµÑÂÂÐ° Ð²ÐµÑÂÂÐµÑÂÂÐ¾Ð¼ Ð¿ÑÂÂÐ¾ÑÂÂ Ð¾Ð´Ð¸Ð»Ð¾ ÐµÐ¶ÐµÐ³Ð¾Ð´Ð½Ð¾Ðµ ÑÂÂÐ¾ÑÂÂ #umang. ÐÑÂÂÐ¾ ÑÂÂÐ¾ÑÂÂ Ð¿ÑÂÂÐ¾Ð²Ð¾Ð´Ð¸ÑÂÂÑÂÂÑÂÂ Ð´Ð»ÑÂÂ Ð¿Ð¾Ð»Ð¸ÑÂÂÐ¸Ð¸ ÐÂÂÑÂÂÐ¼Ð±Ð°ÑÂÂ, Ð³Ð´Ðµ Ð¼Ð½Ð¾Ð³Ð¸Ðµ Ð·Ð²ÐµÐ·Ð´ÑÂÂ ÐÂÂÐ¾Ð»Ð»Ð¸Ð²ÑÂÂÐ´Ð° Ð²ÑÂÂÑÂÂÑÂÂÑÂÂÐ¿Ð°ÑÂÂÑÂÂ ÑÂÂÐ¾Ð²ÐµÑÂÂÑÂÂÐµÐ½Ð½Ð¾ Ð±ÐµÑÂÂÐ¿Ð»Ð°ÑÂÂÐ½Ð¾ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ _ #madhuridixit #umang2019 #Repost @chettiarqueensly • • • • •
Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in high spirits with the Mumbai Police. Take a look at his sweet picture with the force:
Abhishek Bachchan delivered a heartfelt speech for the shield of our city - Mumbai Police.
