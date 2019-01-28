Umang 2019: Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif honour police

bollywood

The whole of Bollywood got together to celebrate the pride of Mumbai Police at the Umang 2019

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh Rajput pose with Mumbai Police. Pictures: Yogen Shah

On Sunday, a plethora of stars gathered together to honour the Mumbai Police for their undying attitude in constantly striving to serve the city and its people with security and peace. Several superstars from Bollywood like, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal amongst others.

Also seen at the event were the timeless divas, Urmila Matondkar, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram #allabouttonightâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #Umang #makeuphair- @shurabhavinofficial jewellry- @curiocottagejewelry A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) onJan 27, 2019 at 10:33am PST



Tabu and Janhvi Kapoor share a heartfelt moment. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Ranveer Singh performed for the cops in his Simmba avatar, where he played a policeman. He arrived on the stage in an SUV, and set the stage blazing with his energy.

He also clicked a crazy picture with the cops, where he is seen held by the cops. He also grooved to Aankh Maarey with his Simmba co-star Sara Ali Khan.

The new addition to Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's clan are Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. All four of them were seen enjoying themselves as they indulged into crazy antics and created boomerangs out of it. Akshay Kumar will be seen collaborating with dynamite director Shetty for Sooryavanshi. The actor was seen promoting the film at this event here.

This wasn't the first time that rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen together. However, there was something different about the two entering the event as a unit, as though they screamed, "It's official".

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others danced at Umang 2019. Host Maniesh Paul created some funny moments banter and scenes on stage with the stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in high spirits with the Mumbai Police. Take a look at his sweet picture with the force:

Abhishek Bachchan delivered a heartfelt speech for the shield of our city - Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh's fanboy moment with an 'Electric Eclectic' Amitabh Bachchan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates