Unable to afford laptop for online classes, college student ends life

A second year student of Math Honours in Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College has ended her life after witnessing her family struggle to buy a laptop.

Aishwarya Reddy’s father is a motor cycle mechanist who had somehow managed to gather the money for her education. She had scored 98.5 per cent in Class 12.

She had returned home in February after schools and colleges closed. She had asked her father for a laptop, even a second hand one as it was getting harder for to attend online classes. Her family had asked her to wait for a few days.

On Tuesday when her family was in the living room she went to the other room and ended her life.

"Because of me my family has many expenses; I am a burden to them. My education is a burden. If I can't study, I can't live...Please try and ensure that the INSPIRE scholarship is at least given for a year," said her note in Telugu.

Aishwarya was to receive the centre's INSPIRE scholarship close to Rs 1.2 lakh in March but it got delayed, said her family.

"She wanted to sit for the civil services exam. She was worried that we cannot afford to finance her studies," said her father.

Her father’s business was suffering after the lockdown and they had to mortgage their one bedroom house for her college admissions.

Her mother Sumathi Reddy said, "The situation that my bright daughter went through must not happen to any other daughter.”

(With inputs from IANS)

