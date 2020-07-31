Undekhi Season 2 being written by the creator, Siddharth Sengupta

Hailed as one of the best crime thrillers to come out of the OTT space in recent times, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma-starrer SonyLIV crime drama had a stupendous first run. As rumours of the second season intensifies, the director Ashish R Shukla recently confirmed that it's in fact in the works. "Yes it's being written by the creator of the show Siddharth Sengupta," he told mid-day.

Talking about the show, Ashish said, "What drew me to Undekhi is the unabashed writing and ability to tell a story of amorality so well. Unlike any conventional thriller it's more of a human story where every character is on the edge and on the brink of breaking their world apart. We have our great actors like Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathi and an excellent ensemble of performers and many new faces as a surprise. The cast including everyone went through rigorous workshops to crack their characters before hitting the set and the experience of watching them flourish has been rewarding."

The experience wasn't without challenges though, he affirms. "One of the biggest challenges was to justify the characters with such a huge new cast and every character was complex and demanding so we all worked over it. Apart from that we had weather issues during the shoot that were nightmares, from rain to snowfall to extremely cold weather and many actors had to wear single layer costumes. But the energy of the cast and crew overpowered these challenges."

