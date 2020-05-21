Undertaker: The Last Ride review: Chapter 1 - The Greatest Fear is gripping and tear-jerking

Undertaker: The Last Ride

Cast: Mark Callaway, Paul Levesque, Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Joe Anoa'i

"Every time I think I'm out, they pull me back in": Undertaker

Undertaker: The Last Ride, a five-part documentary series was created that showcased the WWE legend's career in a first-ever.

The documentary series mainly focuses on the timeline between 2017-2020. However, Undertaker: The Last Ride also shows The Phenom's early years in WWE right from his sensational and epic debut at WWE Survivor Series in 1990.

"Every WrestleMania match was unique in its own way. It became this unbelievable moment every year you look forward to being part of": Michael Cole

Early in the documentary, it shows that The Undertaker admitted that he cannot wrestle all year through putting rest to speculation and debate on the same.

The Undertaker is infamously known for 'The Streak' at WWE WrestleMania and it was this that helped him wrestle less over the years. Undertaker goes on to admit that 'The Streak made it okay for me to work once a year as I had to defend it.'

Before WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Undertaker talks about how the main issue for him was to see if there's enough 'gas in the tank.'

"I don't think any wrestler has earned locker room respect of his peers as Mark Callaway has": JR

Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 1 also digs deeper into Undertaker's rigorous workout sessions ahead of WrestleMania 33. Undertaker said, "It's always the most nerve-wracking workout because it's the last one before the match."

Undertaker went on to discuss his WrestleMania matches focusing mainly from WrestleMania 25 onward. Taker said, "The two matches with Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 25 and 26), I was excessively sore. The first match with Triple H (WrestleMania 27) was pretty brutal."

Undertaker was carted out after the match with Triple H at WrestleMania 27 and spent two entire days at a hotel and got his hip repaired. Undertaker then went on to call WrestleMania 28 and 29 'pretty good'.

Undertaker was famously known for the Undefeated Streak at WrestleMania and it stood at 21-0 till WrestleMania 29. At WrestleMania 30, Undertaker faced Brock Lesnar in a big billed match. Undertaker went on to lose to Brock Lesnar for the first time at WrestleMania in what could be called WWE's most shocking moment to date.

"People have no idea the pain he is in physically": Michelle McCool

Undertaker also revealed that the match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 is one 'he still doesn't remember'. Undertaker suffered a concussion during the match with Brock but he was not sure when. Taker has 'no recollection of the match and how it happened'. He also went on to reveal that his last memory of that very day was at 3.30 pm.

Talking about Undertaker post the match with Lesnar, athletic trainer Larry reveals that Taker had a 'happy daze that he had no idea where he was at'. The Undertaker was then driven to the hospital in a van and WWE CEO Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar were right behind him to lend him the much-needed support. Undertaker said that the concussion he received at WrestleMania 30 destroyed his confidence.

"Nobody like him. not just his persona, it's his presence": Kurt Angle

Not many WWE fans would know this but it was revealed in the documentary that it was none other than Triple hH who noticed that Taker suffered a concussion moments ahead of the latter's match at WrestleMania 31 against Bray Wyatt (which taker won). Triple H went up to him and said, 'remember who you are.' The Undertaker also went on to win his match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 against a returning Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match which is touted as one of the finest in the event's history.

Many would say Undertaker was living on borrowed time in the ring and he himself admits that he had no business being in the Royal rumble 2017 and that the match 'should have been someone else's.'

"Wrestlers were measured by Taker, he was the yardstick": JBL

A couple of months later, Undertaker faced Roman Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in a gruelling match which pushed him to the limits (mind and body). Roman Reigns went on to win the match leading to Undertaker's record at WrestleMania reading as 24-2.

"Everything I have done, he's done 10 times, he's been to all the places that I've yet to go": Roman Reigns

Undertaker: The Last Ride's Chapter One focused on his greatest fear which was 'Can I do what I did 10-15 years ago?'. Taker got his answer and so did the WWE fans.

Watch the full trailer for Undertaker: The Last Ride below.

