Undertrial commits suicide from sixth floor of Dindoshi court

A 21-year-old undertrial who was brought to Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday committed suicide by jumping off the 6th floor of the building. The accused, identified as Vikas Pawar, was arrested in 2015 for sodomising a minor in Powai.

On Saturday, around 3.30 pm, he excused himself for drinking water, and on reaching the water purifier, he jumped off the window. Kurar cops have registered accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

Vikas Pawar was arrested by the Powai police in December 2015 for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy. Pawar, a resident of Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar, was booked by cops under Prevention Of Children Sexual Offences (POCSO) and lodged in Arthur Road jail. On June 15, he was brought for the hearing in the Dindoshi Sessions Court.

A police officer from Kurar Police station, said, "A constable took him to the water purifier in front of court number 12, but Pawar pushed the cop aside and jumped off the window. He was rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors." Preliminary inquiry suggests that Pawar, who was lodged in jail for three years, was battling depression.

