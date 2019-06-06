Undertrial hangs self to death in Rajasthan jail

national

Representational image

Jaipur: An undertrial allegedly committed suicide at the Jhadol sub-jail of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday. Forty-year-old Amrit Lal, alias Amra, was arrested in a case of murder on April 9 this year. He was found hanging in a cell with a plastic rope, Jhadol DSP Deva Ram said. He said the body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination. Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

In another incident, a 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

