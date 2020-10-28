Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Union Women and Child Development Minister took to the micro-blogging site to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Taking to Twitter Smriti Irani said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19." The BJP leader requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

On Tuesday, Union minister Ramdas Athawale was admitted to the Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for coronavirus. The minister had complained of cough and body ache and subsequently got himself tested for COVID-19.

Besides Smriti Irani and Ramdas Athawale, several union ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the virus. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the other prominent leaders who tested positive for the global pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news