Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 28 October, 2020 19:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The BJP leader requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest

Smriti Irani
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Union Women and Child Development Minister took to the micro-blogging site to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter Smriti Irani said, "I've tested positive for COVID-19." The BJP leader requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.

On Tuesday, Union minister Ramdas Athawale was admitted to the Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai after he tested positive for coronavirus. The minister had complained of cough and body ache and subsequently got himself tested for COVID-19.

Besides Smriti Irani and Ramdas Athawale, several union ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the virus. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the other prominent leaders who tested positive for the global pandemic.

First Published: 28 October, 2020 18:44 IST

