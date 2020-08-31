Unlock 4 in Maharashtra: Metro services to remain suspended; private offices may operate upto 30 pc strength

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter to announce new amendments to the revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra under the state’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ programme. The announcement comes two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 4.0

Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown. (1/3)#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/2tgFa8poco — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 31, 2020

The Maharashtra government kept most of the guidelines same as put forward by the Centre while declaring 'easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of the lockdown.' The lockdown has been extended till the midnight of September 30 in the entire state. "Hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity," said the advisory.

As per the official notification, Metro services and large gatherings of any kind will remain prohibited across the state. "Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions shall remain closed till September 30." Besides, the International air travel of passengers, except those permitted by MHA will remain suspended.

Private offices which were operating with 10 per cent staff can now operate with 30 per cent strength and only work-related movement has been allowed. Restrictions on inter-district movements of persons or goods while passenger movement has been lifted and an Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by Maharashtra Transport Commissioner.

The Maharashtra government's new amendments also stated activities at cinema halls swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and assembly halls shall remain prohibited. It further said that outdoor physical activities and movement of people in public and private transport is allowed without any restrictions.

