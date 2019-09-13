Unsatisfied with food, 26-year-old man sets pregnant wife ablaze

In a shocking incident of a domestic feud, unhappy with his dinner, a 26-year-old man in Sangam Vihar in Delhi allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The woman sustained 20 per cent burn injuries and the husband identified as Vivek Kumar was arrested after the incident, police said. According to the Indian Express, the incident took place after the accused Vivek Kumar returned home on September 8 and asked his wife for food. "He threw the plate and got into an argument with his wife. Around 1.30 am when she was sleeping, he set her on fire. Hearing her screams, her in-laws came to her rescue and took her to the hospital," police stated.

In another incident, a 17-year old girl was set ablaze by her jilted lover in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh who later succumbed to her burn injuries at the Civil Hospital in Lucknow, police stated. The girl was admitted to the Lucknow hospital with 75 per cent burns. The accused identified as Golu (22), has been arrested, reported IANS. The incident took place on when Golu reportedly barged into Sandhya's house in Hajipur village while her parents were away, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The deceased's younger sister, who was in another room, rushed on hearing her cries and tried to douse the flames. Her father Ramesh later informed the police. In her dying declaration, the deceased said that she had complained to the police about Golu stalking her, but they did not take any action on her complaint. She told reporters in a hospital in Lucknow that she was watching TV when Golu came, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. Police have lodged a case and ADG (Lucknow Zone) has ordered an investigation into the incident and the sequence of events. "On the basis of Sandhya's statement, a case of attempt to murder, trespassing, causing injury by weapons and voluntarily causing hurt was registered against Golu of the same village," Kotwali Station House Officer Amber Singh stated.

