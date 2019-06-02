Girl sets herself ablaze, dies after sexual harassment in Rajasthan

national

Rajasthan: A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Makrana area of Nagaur district on Saturday, a month after her father had filed a case of sexual harassment against a youth. Makrana SHO Jitender Singh Charan said, "We received a complaint from a man that his daughter set herself on fire after sprinkling kerosene on herself."

An FIR has been lodged and post-mortem on the body carried out, he said. The police officer said that the girl's father had filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act a month ago against a youth. "The accused was arrested after that," he added.

In another incident, an 18-year-old girl was set ablaze by a man in broad daylight. The victim has sustained 60 percent burn injuries and her condition is said to be critical. According to eyewitnesses of the incident, the accused, Ajin Reji, set the girl on fire after pouring petrol over her. An onlooker nabbed the accused as he tried to flee the spot and handed him over to the Police. The accused is now in custody and interrogation is underway. According to the police, Ajin and the teen knew each other. They were walking together in Thiruvalla when suddenly the boy took out a can of petrol and set her on fire, the police added. A case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

