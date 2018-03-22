Urmila Matondkar's Blackmail song was deferred to make way for Irrfan's song

Blackmail director reveals how they deferred Urmila Matondkar's dance number release to launch Irrfan Khan's favourite song before he flew to UK



Urmila Matondkar in Bewafa Beauty

Irrfan Khan's Blackmail will have Urmila Matondkar returning to the big screen with the dance number, Bewafa Beauty. While the song releases tomorrow, what many don't know is that it was initially scheduled to be launched on March 16. mid-day has learnt that in a heartwarming gesture for Khan, the makers decided to postpone the song's release and launch Badla, a song featuring the actor, instead.



Irrfan Khan

Says a source, "Abhinay Deo [director] and Bhushan Kumar [producer] changed their plans to accommodate Irrfan's song. Since Badla is Irrfan's favourite song, they wanted to launch it before he left for London for his medical treatment."



Abhinay Deo

Confirming the news, Deo says, "It was a unanimous decision to unveil Badla first." The song, which sees Urmila Matondkar on screen after seven years, features the actor dancing in a bar while Irrfan Khan's character opens up to his friend about his cheating wife. "While the screenplay initially did not have a song, we thought it'd be interesting to have a song narrate the irony of the character. Bewafa Beauty takes the story forward."

