US Embassy officials singing 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko' will make your day

Diplomats of the US Embassy have brought smiles to India by sharing an adorable video on their official social media account, Twitter. The video has gone viral and won the hearts of many in India and social media. The video shows officials of the US Embassy singing their favourite Bollywood songs. Check out the post below!

Watch our diplostars flaunt their love for songs from Hindi movies. Which is your favorite Bollywood number? #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/scTi8VS1jR — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 29, 2019

The video starts with five US Embassy officials singing the famous Bollywood song - 'Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ from the movie Sholay followed by ‘Batameez Dil’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani movie. The adorable video ends with an official reading out the lyrics of the song ‘Ajeeb daastan hai ye’ from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai which was released in 1960. The video was shared by the official Twitter account of the Embassy with the caption, 'Watch our diplostars flaunt their love for songs from Hindi movies. Which is your favorite Bollywood number? #USIndiaDosti.' This video won the internet and bagged around 2.5k likes. This is how the netizens reacted:

Awesome!!!! Song choice were brilliant ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð»ðð» — Shri (@Cowboy_u) September 29, 2019

ðºð¸ð®ð³♥ï¸ Love you all rock stars! Wonderfully sung. 'Ye dosti' is the winner by miles ð — ð®ð³ à¤ à¤à¥à¤¤ à¦ à¦à§à¦¤ Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) September 29, 2019

Well-done good job shows your love for music and culture. — Dr Nitin Mishra (@DrNitinMishra2) September 30, 2019

Aaha.. Great.. Love the way he sung badtameez dil... ðð — Virendra Tiwariâºï¸ (@virenDB) September 29, 2019

This is fantastic way of connecting with people of India. @realDonaldTrump @narendramodi — Alok Shrivastava (@iamalokshri) September 30, 2019

This video not only entertained people across the globe but also earned appreciation from netizens for their dedication and creativity.

