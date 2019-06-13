Foreigner sells bhelpuri on streets in London, video goes viral!
This man often sells bhelpuri and jhalmuri on the streets in England and his skills will leave you amazed!
Indian cuisine is known worldwide and appreciated by people all across the globe. Indian street food like aloo-chat, bhel puri, dosa, sev puri have fans everywhere and one such example was seen in England. Angus Denoon, a chef by profession, is often be seen on the streets of England selling India's favourite snack - bhelpuri and jhalmuri.
At Oval yesterday during India v/s Australia Cricket Match.— Jasmine Jani âÂ¤ï¸ÂEF (@JaniJasmine) June 11, 2019
à¤à¥Âà¤² à¤²à¥Â à¤²à¥Â à¤à¤¾à¤Â...
ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¸ðÂÂºðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ»ðÂÂ¸ðÂÂºðÂÂ¼ðÂÂ»
Please watch it. Enjoy!!!!@SrBachchan Ji. pic.twitter.com/KvgKbo46pR
Bhelpuri is a crispy, tangy, sweet and spicy mixture of puffed rice mixed with sev, tomatoes, onions, and an assortment of chutneys. A viral video of this chef making and serving bhel puri has taken the internet by storm. Angus Denoon can be seen preparing the Bhel and selling it to people outside the Oval in London. His swift moves clearly show he's a pro in this Indian snack.
The person behind the video seemed awed and amused the chef's art of bhel puri making. Denoon revealed that he learnt the art of making jhalmuri in Kolkata. His surprising skills don't end here, he is seen tearing magazines to make cones out of them to serve the snack, just the way we do it in India.
Also Read: Ola cab driver returns passengers wallet on his birthday; act of honesty wins the internet
Top stories of the day
- 'Our whole life destroyed, why should he live?'
- Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks
- Rain, wind make cladding around Gandhi mural fall on man, killing him
- Esplanade should be fixed, not demolished, say heritage committee
- Parts of Mumbai may face 10-15 percent water cut till June 14
- Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter
- Maoists arrested in May 1 Gadchiroli attack case sent to police custody
- SGNP hosts firefly show despite environmentalists' red flag
- Cabinet expansion: Shiv Sena loyalists likely to miss ministerial berth
- 'Exclude marks given to SSC students for art, sports too'
- Uran graffiti man was in touch with terror suspects, say cops
- Man beheads nephew to 'appease deities' for bountiful harvest
- Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!
- Pune police raid 83-year-old activist's Ranchi home
- Ola driver returning customer's wallet restores man's faith in humanity
- Aaditya Thackeray: The young Shiv Sena leader turns 29 today
- Aaditya Thackeray interacts with officials at BMC headquarters in SoBo
- Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast
- Heavy showers and cyclone alert in Mumbai!
- Have you seen these fabulous pictures of Disha Patani?
- Bandra Diaries: Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Krystle D'souza, Nidhhi Agerwal spotted
- Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Juhu Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan look from the next film goes viral
- Shahid Kapoor reveals an intimate detail about his relationship with wife Mira
- Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket
- World Cup 2019: India hope to manage injuries and weather against NZ
- Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy' TV ads hyping the Indo-Pak WC match
- Rishabh Pant got nod for WC because he is lefty, says Sanjay Bangar
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Mumbai: Video of girl's daring stunts on late night local train goes viral