Foreigner sells bhelpuri on streets in London, video goes viral!

This man often sells bhelpuri and jhalmuri on the streets in England and his skills will leave you amazed!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Jasmine

Indian cuisine is known worldwide and appreciated by people all across the globe. Indian street food like aloo-chat, bhel puri, dosa, sev puri have fans everywhere and one such example was seen in England. Angus Denoon, a chef by profession, is often be seen on the streets of England selling India's favourite snack - bhelpuri and jhalmuri.

At Oval yesterday during India v/s Australia Cricket Match.



Please watch it. Enjoy!!!!@SrBachchan Ji. pic.twitter.com/KvgKbo46pR — Jasmine Jani âÂ¤ï¸ÂEF (@JaniJasmine) June 11, 2019

Bhelpuri is a crispy, tangy, sweet and spicy mixture of puffed rice mixed with sev, tomatoes, onions, and an assortment of chutneys. A viral video of this chef making and serving bhel puri has taken the internet by storm. Angus Denoon can be seen preparing the Bhel and selling it to people outside the Oval in London. His swift moves clearly show he's a pro in this Indian snack.

The person behind the video seemed awed and amused the chef's art of bhel puri making. Denoon revealed that he learnt the art of making jhalmuri in Kolkata. His surprising skills don't end here, he is seen tearing magazines to make cones out of them to serve the snack, just the way we do it in India.

