US wrestler Nikki Bella, Artem plan to shift wedding venue

Former American wrestler Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev have decided to move their wedding location from Los Angeles to another venue amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as they do not want their guests to wear masks.

Speaking about the couple's wedding plans, Bella told US entertainment website, Access Hollywood: "We're actually moving the wedding from LA to somewhere else. Not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there's definitely plans. The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don't have to be wearing masks during the wedding."

According to British entertainment portal Female First, Bella had earlier stated that she wants the world to be in a clear space before she gets married. "The uncertainty just kills me. I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news