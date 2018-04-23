Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old boy rapes 8-year-old in Bareilly

The alleged incident took place on Sunday by the teenage boy, who raped her at an orchard, Superintendent of Police, City, Abhinandan Kumar Singh said

A thirteen-year-old boy allegedly rapes an eight-year-old girl in a village in CB Ganj area near Bareilly, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when the boy took her to an orchard.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday by the teenage boy, who raped her at an orchard, Superintendent of Police, City, Abhinandan Kumar Singh said.

An FIR was registered today on the complaint of the victim's family members, he said. The medical report has confirmed rape, according to the official. The accused teenager has been detained, the officer said.

