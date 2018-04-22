Uttar Pradesh: 2 minor girls raped by minor boys in Rampur
Police said that the accused are aged about 11-12 years, in both cases, have been apprehended
Two minors girls were allegedly raped by minor boys on Saturday in Rampur and Amroha districts of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the accused are aged about 11-12 years, in both cases, have been apprehended.
In Rampur, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a forested area about 30 km from the district headquarters. In Amroha, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped. Police have lodged separate cases and took the girls for medical examination.
Worst Crime: Minors raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh