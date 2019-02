Vaani Kapoor: As an actress, I want to live many lives on-screen

bollywood

Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor talks about her upcoming films, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and actioner along side Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Vaani Kapoor. Picture courtesy/Vaani Kapoor Instagram account

Vaani Kapoor says she wants to show her versatility as an actress in her upcoming films. Talking about how she wants to see herself on-screen, the Befikre actress told IANS here: "I want to show my versatility as an actress in my upcoming films. In both my upcoming films, whether it is Shamshera or the one where I am sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, both are very different roles and the world of these two stories are different. As an actress, I want to live many lives on-screen. So, I hope people can see me in a different avatar."

Vaani recently walked the ramp to launch the spring-summer collection of a brand. Talking about fashion, she said: "I strongly believe that my style is an extension of my personality. What I believe, how I am feeling, what occasion I am attending, everything reflects on what I am wearing on that day, at that moment. But more than anything else, an outfit looks good when I feel good from within."

The actress also promotes the idea of being "physically and mentally fit".

"Now that fitness has nothing to do with being plus size or skinny, being fat or thin. Body shaming is so negative. It makes people feel horrible, it affects confidenceā€¦so, obviously it is not good for anything. It affects our mind. It should not be encouraged at all. But I am saying that fitness is important."

"We are living in a time where people want to look good, fit into stylish clothes etc. Well, for that, style intelligently according to your body shape," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever