Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and other actresses turn up the heat with their bikini pictures

Updated: Jun 14, 2019, 08:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Vaani Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Disha Patani are amongst the many actresses who have raised the temperatures with their hot bikini pictures

Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently on a vacation with her girl gang, is treating her followers with her pictures from the exotic locale. Dressed in a green monokini, she is seen flaunting her svelte figure against the lush green backdrop. She was seen radiating a pop of freshness in the green swimwear.

 
 
 
Another actress, who is a social media darling, is Malaika Arora. Her pictures tend to set social media on fire. Malaika has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood and the model-actress misses no opportunity to flaunt it. Check out this cool Instagram picture of her splashing about in the sea.

 
 
 
Sunny Leone looks stunning in everything she wears and she knows just how to work her outfits. Be it a figure-hugging dress or regular gym shorts, Sunny carries herself with utter grace and confidence. The actress' floral bikini is something that you won't be able to take your eyes off.

 
 
 
Disha Patani leaves no opportunity to stun her followers with her beautiful photos. Posing in a cute red bikini, the actress looks cheerful and fresh as ever in this no make-up photo. Standing amidst greenery, the dimpled-beauty is seen posing happily for a perfect picture!

 
 
 
Even at 43, Shilpa Shetty can give the top actresses of today's time a run for their money with her hot bod. The actress and reality show judge practises yoga and follows a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram account is a testimony of the same.

 
 
 
Kiara Advani, who is awaiting the release of her next film, Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the South film, Arjun Reddy, also has a toned body. Kiara Advani's flawless skin and appealing charm is something to die for.

 
 
 
Aren't these pictures enough inspiration to get fit?

