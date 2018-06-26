Vakola to have momos festival for food enthusiasts

Tuck in to a range of known, authentic, quirky and bizarre momos at an all-day festival in Vakola

Crispy momo. Pics/ Nimesh Dave

Cynicism might have well made its way into the hearts and minds of overworked and underpaid youngsters, but the truth is, circumstances have taught us to find comfort and happiness in the smallest of things. Like one moment in front of an air conditioned store’s door left ajar on a sultry afternoon or even the steam rising out of a plate of hot and delicious momos on a rainy and gloomy day. So, for the city’s momo addicts, 30-year-old Niraj Agarwal, founder of the Bhukkad Flea, a Mumbai-based annual food flea market, and 31-yearold Sreejana Rai, who quit her job in the hospitality sector to begin her own venture, are organising a momo festival next month.



Sreejana Rai

“I started the flea in 2016 to provide a platform to food startups, home chefs and women entrepreneurs. We collaborated with Rai for this event because they are an emerging brand,” Agarwal tells us. Speaking of her business and how it came to be, Rai says, “I am originally from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and the streets are as replete with momo stalls as Mumbai is with vada pav stalls. But I never managed to find a place that sold authentic momos.



Niraj Agarwal

If they did, it was too expensive. So, that’s when I thought of starting Dumpling Khang, which is a one-stop-shop for momo lovers.” The event will feature oddball flavours from the menu and attendees can avail of offers on unlimited packages. There’s also going to be a momo-eating competition. Here are our picks from the festival spread:

Dark chocolate momo

Prepared with fermented dough that helps in procuring soft and spongy momos. These balls of sugary delight are packed with dark chocolate that oozes out relentlessly with a slight incision made by a fork. If you have a sweet tooth, this is your heaven.

Aamchi momo

“I noticed that Mumbaikars love schezwan sauce and cheese,” Rai shares, explaining the idea behind this “awk-momo” which is a basic fried dumpling topped with spicy sauce and melted cheese. The tangy hot sauce lends itself well to the otherwise bland dumpling and the topping of sautéed onions, garlic and spring onions adds crunch to the dish, making it a fun and enjoyable fare.

Crispy momo

These fried dumplings have a juicy filling of onions and spring onions along with minced chicken or chopped veggies depending on whether you opt for the vegetarian or non-vegetarian variant. These momos are cooked in spices that give it a subtle Asian flavour, and have a crunchy coating.

Chicken cheese momo

This dish is a regular steamed momo with a fun twist. While the filling has chunks of cheese along with the chicken, onions and other condiments, the coating is slightly thinner than the regular steam momos.

Steamed momo

We agree with Rai when she says the west coast hasn’t been privy to authentic home-style momos as much as say Bengal because of its proximity to the north eastern states where the diet primarily includes dishes such as momo and thukpa. So, when we bite into one of their simple steamed momos, memories of summer vacations spent in Darjeeling come rushing back. There is a good balance between the coating, which is soft and light and not doughy or thick, and the filling, which is finely chopped and flavourful .

On: July 1, 11 am to 11 pm

At: Sadanand Building, Vakola, Santacruz East.

Call: 9004889289; 9833984214

Cost Rs 500 (per person) and Rs 750 (per couple)

