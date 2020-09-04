Valyou, The Furniture Start Up Taking the United States by Storm

The Hawaiian born furniture brand was inspired by the ridiculous struggle to find affordable and stylish home furnishings on the Hawaiian Islands

While furniture shopping has been made easier in recent years thanks to online shopping, still, the process of browsing, scrolling and researching can quickly become exhausting and monotonous. Finding the perfect modern yet affordable sofa can become utterly overwhelming. The furniture brand you need to know about that’s on the rise to become one of the most popular furniture retailers in the country is Valyou. With a foundation and process that’s completely different from any other furniture company, Valyou is a game changer in the industry.

The Hawaiian born furniture brand was inspired by the ridiculous struggle to find affordable and stylish home furnishings on the Hawaiian Islands. Founders Shaul Rappaport and Efi Bisk turned their vision into a nationally recognized business after realizing how much of a demand there was for affordable furniture that’s also both stylish and of high quality.

The up-and-coming brand features furniture that is not only high quality, but stylish and on trend. While the fashion industry is constantly evolving with new trends and styles, Valyou has adopted this mentality when it comes to designing and producing their furniture. With the ever-changing trends that sweep the interior design industry, Valyou is ready for it all. In fact they pride themselves in their ability to quickly design and produce furniture styles that are current and trendy as well as affordable and well made.

So if you’re looking for a specific style, perhaps Mid-Century, Bohemian, or that hot new trend that you’ve been eyeing in Architectural Digest, Valyou has it. Today, so much more goes into styling a home. Much like mega fashion retailers like Zara and Fashion Nova, Valyou is nimble with the times, offering its clientele the latest furniture trends as they come about.

With the help of blogs and social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram, consumers in the market for new home furniture often have very specific visions for what they’d like to purchase. While many consumers refer to mood boards and inspiration from Pinterest, Valyou makes it easy to connect with a style and quickly pinpoint desired trends. Valyou’s styles and the furniture shopping process itself have clearly evolved with the furniture shopping experience.

And unlike many other American furniture companies, Valyou is committed to delivering products within a week of a customer’s purchase. While most brands often take six to eight weeks before products are even shipped, Valyou is able to deliver quickly due to the fact that their factory is not overseas, but actually right here in the States, based in Nevada, making shipping within the country faster and easier.

To learn more about Valyou and to browse their stylish and affordable designs, visit their website.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever