Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 to release on New Year's Eve?

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were all set for the release of Coolie No. 1 on May 1, that also happens to be Labour Day. Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the global lockdown and cinema halls across the world being shut down, the film was postponed.

A report by Bollywood Hungama now reports that the film could open in the cinemas on the New Year's Eve, January 1, 2021! A source, while talking about the potential release date of the comedy, informed the portal and said, "The makers had multiple meetings over the last few weeks and everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan's 45th directorial should arrive on the big screen. In tough times like this, comedy is something that will bring the audience to the cinema hall and make them forget all the grief. It's a family entertainer warrants community viewing."

It added, "The idea is to bring in the New Year with laughter. Varun's Mr. Lele, which has been shelved, was initially eyeing the New Year release, and now that slot will be taken over by Coolie No. 1. That's the target for now, however it all depends on the on-ground scenario. Even though Sooryavanshi and 83 have announced their release dates, there lies a strong possibility of a delay in both the films if the cases keep on increasing. It's all tentative for now."

A lot of big Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 are going to be streaming on the OTT platform soon. But Coolie No. 1 isn't vying for the option. The source continued about this and said, "They were flooded with offers from OTT platforms, including Hotstar and Amazon. But David Dhawan is a believer of big screen entertainment, and put his foot down. He has the final call on every decision related to the film, and the team also were on the same page of releasing it in theatres."

An official remake of the 1995 hit of the same name, the new film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Shikha Talsania.

