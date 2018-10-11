Varun Dhawan goes bare-chest at minus three degree temperature, see photo

bollywood

Varun Dhawan had to shoot a bare-chested scene in the freezing cold for his upcoming film, Kalank

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan along with co-actors Alia Bhatt and Kunal Kemmu is currently shooting in Kargil for Abhishek Varman's Kalank. Varun, however, had a spine - chilling experience on set while shooting.

The actor shot a scene bare-chested at minus-three-degree temperature. According to a source from the sets, he said, "Varun shot for a scene with Alia that required him to be bare-chested despite the minus-three-degree temperature. As a precautionary measure, a doctor was on standby but thankfully Varun completed the shot without any glitches."

While in Kargil, the team also visited the army jawans at the border and interacted with them. The team will wrap up the Kargil schedule after shooting some pivotal scenes and a song featuring Varun and Alia.

The ensemble cast film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Apparently, Madhuri Dixit will be seen doing a mujra performance in the film, choreographed by maestro Saroj Khan. Confirming the same, Saroj Khan had earlier told mid-day, "Yes, we started work on the mujra four days ago. I’m doing the choreography with Remo looking into the technical aspects. The idea is to create another memorable number that will remind people of our previous songs. People have forgotten pure Indian songs, it’s important to revive them"

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

