Varun Dhawan: Shraddha Kapoor hasn't changed and is still a beautiful soul

Shraddha Kapoor has always been a scientist and experimented with all the characters she played in the past and made sure that the graph goes in an upward direction. Shraddha had an amazing 2019 with back to back hits like Saaho and Chhichhore.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been childhood friends that have grown into talented individuals and are in rock-solid support of each other.

In a recent show, Dhawan opened up about the kind of person Shraddha is and shared, "Actually, I want to say something for Shraddha Kapoor...she is the same in real life too as she is in front of you all right now! She's my childhood friend, I know her from childhood and definitely, I can say that the way she was in her childhood, she is still the same, she has not changed and she is just a very beautiful soul."

Shraddha has always set an example for anything she does be it fashion, dance, friendship or acting. She has always experimented with characters and always made a better history for herself. The constant love and support of her fans keep the actress going. The actress never fails in slipping in some time for the fans who meet her.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.

