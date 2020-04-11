Varun Dhawan to connect online with Zoa Morani, who is fighting COVID-19

Actress Zoa Morani, producer Karim Morani's daughter, was recently tested positive for coronavirus. The actress had returned from a trip to Rajasthan, and self-quarantined herself post the trip. While she experienced symptoms like a cough and fever, her first COVID-19 test came back negative.

Zoa's sister Shaza, on the other hand, was tested positive without experiencing any symptoms. Shaza's second test has come back negative.

Now, Varun Dhawan, who's a friend of Zoa's, will be connecting with her online on Instagram today at 5:30 pm. He shared this on Twitter: "Hey guys going live on my Instagram tomorrow with @zoamorani whose a friend of mine. Where she will be sharing details on her battle with #COVIDã¼19 and how’s she doing. Tune in!!!"

Speaking of the Morani sisters, Zoa shared in a chat with mid-day, "My sister had travelled to Sri Lanka in late February with her friends. Once we were back in Mumbai, she and I self-quarantined ourselves for 14 days. We didn't meet our parents."

Zoa and Shaza's father, Karim Morani, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

