Varun Dhawan to send handmade hampers for Rakhi to his sisters!

On this Raksha Bandhan, Varun Dhawan has created a special hamper featuring some really cool handmade Indian fabrics and crafts as gifts for his sisters

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan in his own way is trying to promote the outstanding handmade products that India is known the world over. Varun celebrates Rakhi with his sisters and cousins every year. But this year, he wants to make things a little different. Varun’s next release Sui Dhaaga – Made In India features him as a tailor and the role has developed within him a keen interest in crafts and fabrics created by Indian artisans. Therefore, on this Rakhi, he has created a special hamper featuring some really cool handmade Indian fabrics and crafts as gifts for his sisters.

Varun says, "Each year I ensure that I gift my sisters something that they cherish and love. The beauty of Indian arts and crafts is unparalleled. Having learnt so much about them while making Sui Dhaaga, I wanted to gift my sisters goodies that are handmade. I have got them an assorted mix of dupattas, sarees, stoles and handmade diaries etc. These items feature Phulkari art, Chanderi fabrics, Tussar silk, Kantha and Applique work. I’m hoping my sisters will love these gifts as much as I had fun choosing them."

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and our local artisans have.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun is paired opposite Anushka Sharma who plays an embroiderer in the film. Both champion actors, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year, just before Gandhi Jayanti.

