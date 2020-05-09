Varun Dhawan wishes girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the most affectionate way!

On Friday, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal turned a year older. He shared a picture from one of their vacations and wished her. The actor referred to her as Nata (that's what he calls her) and wrote a romantic yet quirky message.

"Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc," Varun wrote along with the picture.

The childhood sweethearts, who have been in a relationship for a while now, were planning to get hitched in Thailand. But as soon as the pandemic broke out, they abandoned their plans. Dhawan's Coolie No 1 was to release on May 1. Now, marriage and movie are on hold till better times.

Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan was quoted by a leading daily about his nephew's wedding plans. When prodded if the big day will be this year, the veteran actor said, "It should ideally happen this year. It's high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen)."

