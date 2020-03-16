Whenever, wherever! Coronavirus outbreak affects Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding plans?

Varun Dhawan always denies reports about his wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. And so does the actor's filmmaker dad David Dhawan. Turns out, that an Indian family that had lined up a destination wedding at a leading resort in Thailand, was told that the Dhawans had booked the same venue for the celebration of Varun's wedding, later in the year.

But the Coronavirus outbreak has made many cancel bookings as they do not know how things will unfold. We are wondering if the Dhawans will follow suit.

Last month, when Varun Dhawan and his entire family visited Natasha's home in the city, all hell broke loose. There were rumours that the families had met to set Varun-Natasha's wedding date, and even that their Roka ceremony had taken place. Later, Varun clarified on social media that it was a birthday party that he and his family attended at Natasha Dalal's residence. "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers [sic]," Varun wrote on Twitter.

Giving fodder to the gossip mongers, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan was quoted by a leading daily about his nephew's wedding plans. While Anil did not reveal details about either venue or the dates, when prodded if the big day will be this year, the veteran said, "It should ideally happen this year. It's high time Varun got married. We all want it (to happen)."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the hottest couples of B-town currently and their wedding is a much-anticipated event. Only time will tell when the couple will get married, but whenever they do, it's sure to be a much-publicised one!

